Retiring WFPD officers honored, thanked for service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department got together Friday to celebrate and send off some of their finest.
Six officers, with more than 100 years of experience between them, all retired.
Detective Betty Dean, who’s been with the force for 31 years, said that while it was tough to walk away, it just felt like the right time.
“The hardest thing to walk away from was investigating those cases, investigating crimes against children,” Betty Dean, former WFPD detective. “It was the most challenging but the most rewarding position I had up there. God says there’s a time for everything, so I decided my worktime is up, and now I want to spend time with my family and especially my mother.”
The following officers retired on Friday:
- Officer Kyle Cook (30 years of service)
- Officer Mickey Fincannon (28 years of service)
- Officer Betty King (31 years of service)
- Officer Marc Montana (28 years of service)
- Officer Sammy Motsenbocker (27 years of service)
- Officer Marc Schwartz (14 years of service)
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.