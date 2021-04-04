Community welcomes WF doctor coming home following COVID-19 battle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After battling COVID-19 for over three months, United Regional ER doctor Rodrigo Menchaca was finally released from the hospital Saturday morning.
“Our family and friends have gone above and beyond for us during this time and it just makes you so appreciative for all the people that you have surrounding you in your life,” said Tessa Menchaca, Dr. Rodrigo Menchaca’s daughter.
It’s not just Rodrigo’s journey. A community of people he’s impacted have been following along and praying for his recovery.
“That’s what we do in Wichita Falls. We’re neighbors and friends and we try to support each other. So we’re blessed to be in this community too. And they’ve been there for us when we’ve gone through something similar,” said Andrea Ozier and Dr. Gary Ozier, neighbors.
“We’re all learning really how many people love him and it’s incredible. It’s very touching and we just are very very thankful for that,” said Tessa.
Through it all, Dr. Menchaca is improving each day and getting stronger.
“You can see it. You can hear it in his voice and I think he’s ready. He’s such a miracle. I mean, 46 days on a ventilator, 105 days in the hospital. How many people survive that? There’s no other way to describe it other than a miracle,” said Andrea Ozier and Dr. Gary Ozier.
Tessa Menchaca says this was not an easy journey and that their family took it day by day.
With difficult decisions, they credit faith as well as everyone’s prayers and thoughts.
