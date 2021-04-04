Your start to the week looks windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The rest of your Easter Sunday looks warm and the winds will stay fairly mild out of the south. Overcast skies look to clear out overnight setting us up for a mostly sunny day tomorrow.
Monday we look to have a high in the low 80′s. Winds will be strong out of the south at around 10-25 mph, potentially gusting up to 30mph. Tuesday looks slightly warmer and winds will be even stronger. Pollen counts remain high through the better part of next week. By Wednesday winds shift to the north and will calm down.
