Castaway Cove hosting job fair on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Castaway Cove Waterpark is splashing their way into a job fair on Tuesday.
“We are currently hiring for *ALL POSITIONS* including LIFEGUARD, ADMISSIONS STAFF, FOOD SERVICE WORKERS, GREETERS, GROUNDS CREW, COOKS, BARTENDERS, and MORE,” said waterpark staff.
Job-seekers can fill out an application in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1000 Central Freeway East in Wichita Falls.
Applicants must be 16 years old to apply and if you are under 18, you must be accompanied by a guardian.
