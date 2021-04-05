CHC hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Moderna vaccines are offered in a free drive-thru clinic on Tuesday.
The Community Healthcare Center announced they are hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 6.
Organizers said they will be scheduling appointments through 6 p.m. on Monday, April 5 for Tuesday’s clinic. The clinic adds they do accept walk-ins but scheduling will ensure a vaccine slot.
The drive-thru clinic location is J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, 111 N. Burnett Street,
“If you plan on attending the vaccine clinic tomorrow, please download and print our vaccine paperwork that is located on our website under the appointment’s tab.”
To download the required paperwork, you can click here or call (940) 766-6306 by 6 p.m. to make an appointment.
