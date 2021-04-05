Churchgoers attendance is up for Easter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the busiest days of the year, Easter brought members of churches together for in-person worship.
“It was wonderful just to see so many people coming back to mass. A lot of people that we hadn’t seen in a while. A lot of new faces,” said Father Jonathan Demma, parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“We’re looking forward to being back to full strength at some point soon but in the meantime, we make those adjustments and we just continue to be faithful to what God’s calling us to do,” said John McLarty, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church.
Both First United Methodist Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church adapted in their second Easter during the pandemic.
“We’ve made some adjustments or we’ve had to think some things through but it’s nice to be able to get to do those things and to worship God and to celebrate this resurrection day,” said McLarty.
Churchgoers continue to wear masks and are starting to worship together more in-person.
“But we have every other pew roped off and then as we seat families we try to keep a minimum of three to six feet between each family group. And we know about how many we can safely have in there,” Father Demma.
While protocols are in place, it’s a process for churches to get back into normalcy.
“That’s important so we can keep people safe but it also gives us the opportunity to the things that we love to do and the things that we cherish,” said McLarty.
