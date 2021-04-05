City of WF to host open interview job fair on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls will host an open interview job fair on Friday.
“This event is for any individual seeking employment with the City of Wichita Falls,” said city staff.
No appointments are needed and interviews may be conducted on the spot.
This event will happen on the second flood of the The Wichita Falls Public Library on 600 11th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Below are a list of openings to be filled:
