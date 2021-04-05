Hit and run fatality in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One man is dead after a hit and run accident on Easter Sunday.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday Altus police responded to a hit and run fatality. In a South Main alley, police said an unidentified man on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle.
“Police are searching for video from surrounding businesses in hopes of identifying a possible suspect vehicle,” said Chief Tim Murphy.
This accident is still under investigation. Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for more details.
