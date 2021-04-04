Car accident on Kell Freeway access road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police are on the scene of an accident near the Wells Fargo Bank.
Around 11:50 a.m., on Monday, AMR crews were reported to the scene of an accident believed to be caused by a piece of metal in the road. The metal was removed from the roadway according to WFPD.
Police said one driver over-corrected after avoiding a piece of metal in the and collided with another vehicle.
There were no injuries and no parties were reportedly transported to the hospital.
This accident is under investigation. Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ as these details unfold.
