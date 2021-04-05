Kell West Regional Hospital to offer off-site group vaccinations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kell West Regional Hospital is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccines for businesses, schools and churches.
Staff with the hospital said, “We realize that it is inconvenient for many to go out and seek a vaccine - so in many cases it is just not done.”
The free Johnson & Johnson vaccine was utilized for area teachers in several Junior Highs and Grade Schools, according to organizers.
To schedule groups for on site vaccinations call (940) 696-7518 or Dr. Myers says you can call her directly at Kell West.
Beginning Tuesday, April 6., Kell West Regional Hospital will offer free vaccine clinics daily on-site.
Vaccinations will be given in the northwest parking lot of Kell West located at 5420 Kell Boulevard.
Hospital staff said, “Please remain in your vehicle to receive your vaccination, our staff will come to you.”
You will be required to stay on the property for 15 minutes after your vaccination to ensure no adverse reactions, according to Kell West Hospital.
The daily clinic begins at 1 p.m. through 3 p.m., according to their scheduling site.
You can register for the clinic here.
