MSU Texas to host vaccine clinics throughout April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Sikes Lake Center starting on Thursday, April 8.
The university is partnering with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department to host these clinics on each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout April as supplies last.
MSU Texas received 1,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the TDEM and TMD to host these clinics as we work together toward achieving herd immunity,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at MSU Texas. “Now that all Texans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive a vaccine, these clinics will be an important step to serve our campus community, as well as our local and regional communities.”
The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis with same-day registration being utilized. Interested individuals will need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID.
