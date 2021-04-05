Warm weather will stick around this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to have warm conditions. We will have a high of 81 with mostly sunny skies. Today will be windy. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 being possible. Tonight, we will have a low of 61 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday is going to be even warmer. Tomorrow, we will have a high of 87 with partly cloudy skies. Strong winds will continue tomorrow. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. However, a cold front will come through by Wednesday.