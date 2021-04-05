WF police hosting Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “Coffee with a Cop” hosted by the Wichita Falls Police Department will happen on Tuesday.
The WFPD and other city officials will be at the Southwest Parkway Starbucks location for the open platform event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Officers said, “No agenda or speeches - just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your community!”
WF officers will pass out free coffee mugs and t-shirts while supplies last.
Participants are asked to observe COVID-19 regulations during this event.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.