Dangerous fire conditions exist Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. Strong winds will continue on Tuesday. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. However, a cold front will come through by Wednesday morning. This will prevent us from being as warm on Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. We will return back to the 80s by Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of about 81 with sunny skies. The good news is, that the wind will calm down on Thursday to only 10 mph. Friday, we are expecting temps to stay in the 80s. However, rain chances may return late Friday.