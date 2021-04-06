50 Plus Zone is adding more activities to schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As society gradually gets back to normal 50 Plus Zone is bringing back some favorite activities.
“We can still do what we like to do but there are certain CDC guidelines we need to follow so that even now we don’t get sick,” said Pati Galloway.
Over the past few months, more people are coming in to the recreation center as they are ready to get out of the house.
“We do have provisions to make everything safe and sanitized for people to come in and feel comfortable exercising and participating in our activities,” said Kathy Geil, senior programs coordinator with the City of Wichita Falls.
With free time on their hands, members like Freddie Scarbrough makes it out to the center a couple times a week to play pool and workout.
“Just to get away and come up to talk to people . Talk to some friends. Play some pool with them. Just to get out of the house. It gets you out of the house, it gets you off of the couch,” said Freddie Scarbrough, member of 50 Plus Zone.
50 Plus Zone offers a variety of activities for members to check out. For some members, it’s more of enjoying the company.
“It’s a good place to meet people and getting to make friends and have someone to talk to,” said Scarbrough.
While maintaining safety standards, 50 Plus Zone is looking forward to adding more hours back.
For more information on 50 Plus Zone, visit their Facebook page.
