TEA on STAAR Test problems: ‘What happened today is completely unacceptable’

The Student Assessment Division of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) experienced technical difficulties statewide with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP) during the first day of testing on Tuesday, April 6. Lubbock ISD students were not able to start or complete the online tests, so TEA directed the district to stop online testing for the day. As of 12 p.m., TEA reported that connectivity issues with the SOTP have not been resolved. Lubbock ISD high school students who were not able to start or complete their online English I STAAR EOC assessment today will test next Tuesday, April 13. Students who were not able to start or complete the grades 4 or 7 online writing assessments will have the opportunity to do so the remainder of this week.