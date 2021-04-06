Volunteers share benefits of giving back to the community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many volunteers found a sense of purpose in giving back and this month is national volunteer month.
“I think of the quote from Gandhi where he says be the change that you want to see in the world and for me that’s really what it’s all about,” said Lee Gunter, president of Southwest Rotary Club of Wichita Falls.
Putting other before yourself is what Gunter prioritizes in his life as he serves in multiple organizations like the Southwest Rotary Club of WF.
“Great guy. He’s brought a lot to our club. He and I work together side by side on several projects,” said Tim Sawyer, hand on project committee chairman with Southwest Rotary Club of WF.
Giving back is something Gunter does whenever he can and encourages others to do as well.
“If you don’t put a focus on it, if you don’t emphasize it, then you’re not going to find the time. Life gets so busy. But if you see it as just part of your responsibility as a citizen as a fellow person on this Earth, it will make it a lot better place,” said Gunter.
As president of the Southwest Rotary Club of WF, Gunter’s leadership during the pandemic is being noticed in a good way.
“Lee’s got a lot of great ideas and a lot of projects that we’re going to be looking at getting involved in over this next year. So it’s an exciting time for Southwest Rotary Club,” said Sawyer.
Volunteerism will be recognized again for national volunteer week later this month.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.