High school students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are being encouraged to participate in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) is now accepting submissions; the winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Original artwork must be submitted along with an entry form that can be found here. Submissions should be taken to Rep. Jackson’s office in Amarillo or Wichita Falls by Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m. They can be mailed or dropped off in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The rules for the competition can be found here. The following requirements were provided by The Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson:
Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design, and execution. Artwork must be no heavier than 15 pounds and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. The winner will need to frame their artwork before it is sent to the U.S. Capitol and the piece must still meet weight and size regulations.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)
- Collages: must be two-dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
