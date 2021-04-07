JOB OPENING: Host/Producer

KAUZ, LLC. has an exciting new opportunity for a Host/Producer to join its sales team. The Host/Producer will assist the sales department by producing local business content, be responsible for helping to build productions in addition to hosting the segments.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Produce, write, edit, and shoot information segments.
- Host the information segments.
- Host/Produce Facebook Lives at local businesses.
- Assist digital department with reporting.
- Assist account executives with presenting information segments to clients.
Requirements:
- College graduate preferred, but not required.
- Shooting and editing skills are a plus.
- Previous reporting experience a plus.
- Community relations a plus.
- Pre-employment drug screen and clean MVR required.
If qualified, please send resume with cover sheet to ASMCareers@kauz.com. Provide links to
your most recent work if available. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V