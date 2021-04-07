12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | April 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 4:10 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,857 cases in Wichita County, with 45 of them still being active.

39 patients are currently recovering at home while six are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.

There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,484 recoveries and 80,061 negative tests in Wichita County.

35 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 31,416
  • Second dose - 22,432

The Health District still has vaccine appointments available! You can signup to receive your vaccine online at https://us1.quickscreen.health/wichita-falls-vaccinations#/waitlist.

Total Hospitalizations = 6

Stable - 4

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

