Rider students raising money for Humane Society, P.E.T.S. Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider National Honor Society is already well on its way to helping out pets across Texoma.
150 Rider students are working to raise money for their annual Payday for Pets fundraiser.
The drive-through donation event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rider High School Fieldhouse.
They’re aiming to raise $15,000 which will all go towards the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. Clinic.
