By KAUZ Team | April 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 4:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider National Honor Society is already well on its way to helping out pets across Texoma.

Rider students raising money for Humane Society, P.E.T.S. Clinic (Source: Rider National Honor Society)

150 Rider students are working to raise money for their annual Payday for Pets fundraiser.

The drive-through donation event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rider High School Fieldhouse.

They’re aiming to raise $15,000 which will all go towards the Humane Society of Wichita County and the P.E.T.S. Clinic.

