Storms could return to the forecast by Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front will come through by Wednesday morning. This will prevent us from being as warm on Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with sunny skies. We will return back to the 80s by Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of about 81 with mostly sunny skies. The good news is, that the wind will calm down on Thursday to only 10 mph. Friday, we are expecting temps to stay in the 80s. However, rain chances Friday evening. A cold front is going to come in late Friday. Ahead of this cold front a few showers and storms are expected to develop. Some of these storms could be strong. Saturday looks to stay mild with a high of 75. Sunday will be warmer with a high of 85. Rain chances will return at the beginning of the workweek.