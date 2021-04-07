Texans with 940 area codes will soon need to dial all 10 digits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texans in several regions, including those with 940 area codes, will soon have to dial all 10 digits for local calls.
The Federal Communications Commission issued an order last year that approved 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Several Texas area codes have numbers with a 988 prefix, which means those areas must transition from seven-digit to 10-digit local dialing.
April 24, 2021 will be the beginning of a “permissive dialing period” where callers using the affected area codes can still call with seven-digit dialing. That period expires on Oct. 24, 2021 and only calls dialed with 10 digits will be connected afterwards.
Local calls dialed with only seven digits will reach a recording prompting them to hang up and dial again using both the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.
Other area codes being affected include 254, 361, 409, 806, 830 and 915.
All telecommunications providers must make any network changes necessary to ensure 988 access by July 16, 2022.
Texas Public Utility Commission officials said important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems, must all be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.
To read the full announcement, click here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.