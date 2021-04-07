WF Health District is slowly moving focus toward healthy living

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like many across the world, Will Carter has felt the effects of the pandemic on his physical health
“I was like a frog in slowly boiling water,” Carter said. “I didn’t realize it but I had put on about ten pounds, I was eating really unhealthy, I wasn’t getting as much physical activity as I used to. I decided to make a conscious effort to change.’
Before the pandemic, Carter’s main job at the health district was to lead programs for people to lead healthy lifestyles. Eventually, he had to transition to becoming a caseworker full time, and the transition caused him to “lose himself” as well.
“Everything else just falls to the wayside, much like the program I oversaw,” Carter said. “Nutrition, physical activity, chronic disease prevention and care, everything kind of fell to the wayside.”
Now, Carter and his team are getting back on track with themselves while slowly providing programs for the community; and the health district isn’t alone.
Heather Simpson of Better Living for Texans says she’s busier now than when the pandemic started as they battle against unhealthy habits the pandemic caused without breaking the bank.
“There’s a huge interest for nutrition education, physical activity education, and what we also provide is gardening,” Simpson said. “We can show them that buying a pack of seeds for maybe $1.50, will give you an abundance of vegetables and fruit.”
While Covid is still the main concern, working back toward healthy living has already begun.
“We still need to handle Covid but we can’t neglect self-care, we can’t neglect those little things, those little victories that we’ve had throughout the year to get our communities to our healthiest ways,” Carter said.
