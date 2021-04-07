WF job fairs offer over 300 employment opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls is hosting two job fairs this week that will create over 300 employment opportunities for those who continue to be out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Somewhere I have the opportunity to move up to bigger heights, greater heights,” said Ethan Pruett, a job seeker.
Pruett is 23-years-old, which is six years older than most of the high schoolers who came to the Castaway Cove Waterpark job fair on Tuesday.
However, he says if given the chance he wants to use this job to better his future.
“I want to secure a retirement for my future. If I can do that I’ll be happy, I just want to live comfortably,” said Pruett.
The park staff say they expect to see applicants already out of school this 2021 summer season, especially as thousands struggle to get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe with a lot of businesses still kind of slow to open and to rehire I hope this helps where people can come in and get a part time job,” said Steve Vaughn, General Manager of Castaway Cove Waterpark.
The waterpark isn’t the only one seeking help, the city of Wichita Falls has 100 vacancies they need filled.
“We’ve had a fairly significant need for some of our positions for several months now and the timing was just right,” said Brian Lester, Human Resource Supervisor for the City of Wichita Falls.
The pandemic has made the hiring process more difficult for everyone involved.
“We have had to adapt quickly to all the different legislative and social changes. The individuals that we’re hiring have uncertainty about the stability of their employers,” said Lester.
However, more jobs means a better economy for the city of Wichita Falls.
‘We’re doing everything we can to help get people back to work,” said Lester.
Castaway Cove Waterpark will continue to host their job fair on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, April 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the waterpark, located at 1000 Central Freeway East.
Positions are open in all departments, including lifeguards, retail, food & beverage, admissions, group sales, and maintenance & grounds.
The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting their job fair on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library.
