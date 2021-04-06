Windy Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front will move through just before sunrise on Wednesday morning switching our winds around to the northwest. Those winds could gust as high as 30 to 40mph in the morning before relaxing a bit in the afternoon. It’ll be another really nice day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The rest of the week looks warm with 70s on Thursday and 80s again Friday. There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm Friday night.