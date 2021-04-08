Couple earns MSU Texas’ first doctorate degrees in education

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A couple who started their journey in life together at MSU Texas are now making history there as well.
Alexandra and Cooper McClung first met just 15 minutes after Alexandra came to the campus from Canada 13 years ago.
From there, they fell in love, got married and now have an 18-month-old child.
Both of them earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees at MSU, but now they’ll be the first students to get their doctorates in education from the university.
