Henrietta girl collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network for 10th birthday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - For her 10th birthday, Laycee Littlefield is on a mission to collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network.
She’s holding a fundraiser for the nonprofit on Saturday via her booth at Turkey Fest. Littlefield will have sample home-baked goods and lemonade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Hall at the Clay County Rodeo Grounds in Henrietta.
Littlefield has set a goal of $7,500 and is already well on her way to reaching it.
Littlefield was born at United Regional and spent the first six weeks of her life in the Level II Special Care Nursery with equipment provided by Children’s Miracle Network.
“I want to do something for someone else,” said Littlefield. “I was born there and they have a lot of children who need their care and I really want to help them.”
Donations can be made through the following options:
- Visit Littlefield’s booth at Turkey Fest
- Dee Ann Littlefield’s Facebook Fundraiser
- Mail donations to the United Regional Foundation at 1600 11th St., Wichita Falls, TX 76310
- Donate online at the United Regional Foundation website
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.