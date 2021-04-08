“It’ll really jump up our fully vaccinated population;” Wichita Co. doctors optimistic with J&J vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Seventy percent of the COVID vaccine doses Wichita County received this week were Johnson&Johnson. Doctors say this one-shot vaccine could help draw in a whole new group of unvaccinated people.
“The quicker we get the needle in, the quicker we save a life,” Dr. Jerry Myers said, “and that’s a really big deal.”
Kell West Regional Hospital received 1,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine this week, and Dr. Myers, the CEO, said that one dose is looking a lot more appealing to some people.
“All the vaccines are the same as far as taking care of the virus but it’s a little easier to do that one vaccine than to come back and get another so I think we’re seeing a better response to that,” he said.
Especially for those new to vaccine eligibility: the 18-49 year-olds.
“A lot of people would think that way. I don’t want to come back for that second vaccine. So if we can get that one out there it’s going to protect a lot of people,” Dr. Myers said.
“It’ll really jump up our fully vaccinated population because it really is just one dose,” Dr. Keith Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson, the medical director at MSU Texas’ Vinson Health Center, said the 1,000 doses the center received are going to make a big impact on campus.
“The one-shot will enhance compliance because we’re right at the end of the semester, too, so if we had Moderna, they’d be leaving before we got the second dose in them,” Dr. Williamson said.
He said as much as he sees it as a positive for the university, he’s hoping students do, too.
“It’s ideal for them and I intend to use it to the best of my abilities on campus,” he said.
“So if we get that one out there,” Dr. Myers added, “it’s going to protect a lot of people.”
For Kell West Regional Hospital’s vaccine clinic, click here.
For MSU Texas’, click here.
