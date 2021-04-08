News Channel 6 City Guide: Apache Casino Hotel - Food & Beverage

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton, Oklahoma. It offers resort-style accommodations with top safety and health precautions in place. You can also expect great dining options.
“The 360 Restaurant is located in the center of the Apache Casino Hotel. It offers a little bit of everything,” Misty Santos, banquet manager said. “There’s different menu items. We have a variety of weekly specials.”
On Tuesday, you can enjoy a Mexican-themed menu with street tacos, chicken quesadillas, and beef and chicken fajitas. On Wednesday, you can enjoy a variety of seafood dishes including a seafood platter, lobster tails, and shrimp boil. On Thursday, it’s barbeque time. You can enjoy pulled pork, smoked beef brisket, and ribs.
You can take advantage of the early bird menu. There are about seven items priced around $11.50 each for an affordable dinner before heading into the casino. The regular dinner menu has traditional favorites like salmon.
“We also have a variety of steaks. The Delmonico, the Kansas City Strip, New York Strip, just a variety to choose from. [We have] a ribeye,” Santos said. “On Sundays, we offer prime rib. There’s a 12 ounce and a 16 ounce. So, if you’re really hungry, you can get the big one. Sunday rolls around and we have our country favorites. All of the stuff you remember eating at home. It’s the chicken fried steak. It’s hand-battered. So is our chicken fried chicken. There’s a meatloaf they make right here.”
They do offer takeout and socially distanced or private dining. You can book your reservation at the front desk. The 360 Restaurant also has a full-service bar. If you’d like to drink in the casino, on the second floor you can find the Loft Bar. They also have the Summit Coffee Shop with Starbucks coffee and snack items.
For a quicker meal, you can head to the Apache Grill. They have a ‘6 items for $6′ menu. It changes every month. You can enjoy quality hamburgers, pizza, and other quick grab-and-go items. For more on the casino and gaming options, click here. For more on the resort-style hotel accommodations, click here. To book your next weekend getaway, head to ApacheCasinoHotel.com.
