News Channel 6 City Guide: 2INgage

“We have a wide variety of employment opportunities at 2INgage. But the two I want to highlight today [are] our case managers and our support workers. A case manager is directly involved in caring for kids. That is a college degree job. So, if you have a college degree and have a passion for caring for kids and families, you can apply for that job. But if you do not have a college degree we have a support worker position that helps and comes alongside the case manager to make sure that the case manager can do their job well and that the families and kids are well taken care of,” Holland said.