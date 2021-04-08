News Channel 6 City Guide: 2INgage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to 2INgage. It is the organization that now provides case management, foster care placement, and support services for children in the foster care system to a 30-county area that includes Wichita Falls.
“2INgage is a partnership that was created in 2018 between two companies, TFI and New Horizons, to manage foster care for a 30-county region here in North Texas,” Andrew Holland, community engagement manager said. “So, 2INgage is responsible for serving all of the children that are in foster care in our 30-county region. As part of that, we manage kids that are placed in traditional foster care as well as kids that are in kinship care. We serve the families that have had the kids removed from their homes to try and help them reunify with their children.
2INgage is looking to hire and they offer great benefits.
“We have a wide variety of employment opportunities at 2INgage. But the two I want to highlight today [are] our case managers and our support workers. A case manager is directly involved in caring for kids. That is a college degree job. So, if you have a college degree and have a passion for caring for kids and families, you can apply for that job. But if you do not have a college degree we have a support worker position that helps and comes alongside the case manager to make sure that the case manager can do their job well and that the families and kids are well taken care of,” Holland said.
2INgage offers a basic benefits package with medical and dental. They also offer a 401k. You have 20 paid days off each year and that grows over time and ten paid holidays.
“What I enjoy most is working with people that are passionate about working with children and families,” Heidi Stoll, training supervisor said. “I love the longevity of this job. You get a year to a year and a half to work with these families. Sometimes a little bit longer. Just training people that are passionate about that too is really something special.”
While they want you to become part of the team there is also another position that needs to be filled.
“Well, one of the areas we always need assistance at 2INgage is more foster parents. You know, across our state and especially right here in our local community, in Wichita Falls, there’s always more kids that are in foster care than there are families that are ready to receive them. So, if you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, I’d love for you to go to a website we’ve created called WeNeedMoreFosterParents.org. You can click on a few buttons there, find out more information, and let us know if you’re interested in becoming a foster parent,” Holland said.
For more information about 2INgage and current employment opportunities, the best place to start is heading to 2INgage.org.
