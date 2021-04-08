Storm chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday, we will have a high of about 81 with generally sunny skies. The wind will calm down on Thursday to only 10 mph. Friday, we are expecting temps to stay in the 80s. Rain chances Friday evening. A cold front is going to come in late Friday. Ahead of this cold front a few showers and storms are expected to develop. Some of these storms could be strong. Saturday looks to stay mild with a high of 75. Sunday will be warmer with a high of 85. Monday will be cooler as another cold front comes in. That storm system will bring in rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.