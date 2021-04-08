Waurika Rattlesnake Festival now underway

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - The annual Waurika Rattlesnake Hunt and Festival is now underway.
It runs through the weekend and includes a snake hunt, snake pit and multiple contests and prizes.
There’s also a carnival, live snake demonstrations and even some snake-snacks to munch on.
All of the money raised goes to help the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department.
“This is our main fundraiser for the WVFD,” said Mical Delaney, Waurika Volunteer Fire Department. “This is how we set our budget for the year of repairing trucks, fuel, any new uniforms we need. It kind of sets what we are able to spend and what we are able to do for the community.”
The carnival and weekend of fun runs through Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.