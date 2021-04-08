WF Regional Airport to receive $1 million in Coronavirus relief funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Regional Airport it set to receive just over $1 million in Coronavirus relief funds, according to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The funding was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act and comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Wichita Falls.”
The awarded funds total at $1,022,386.
