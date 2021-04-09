Herd immunity may help protect against new variant strains

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District staff say herd immunity is between 70-80 percent. While we’re not there yet, numbers show we’re heading in the right direction.
“The thing that provides really good feedback to us is the number of cases that we’re seeing daily is so much less. I mean it’s just wonderful and the number of hospitalizations has decreased drastically,” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
However, creating herd immunity means people must continue to get vaccinated.
“Herd immunity means that enough at risk humans have developed either immunity by disease or by vaccination,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, Medical Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
Experts say having herd immunity will help individuals be protected against new strains of the COVID-19 virus.
“I think if you had been vaccinated for the strain that was prominent over the last year and a half you will still get some cross reactivity and benefit even for the other strains,” said McBroom.
McBroom believes COVID-19 is much like the flu, and we may need to get vaccinated each year to maintain herd immunity and keep new strains at bay.
