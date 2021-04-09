11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | April 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 2:30 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also 12 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,868 cases in Wichita County, with 44 of them still being active.

36 patients are currently recovering at home while eight are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.

There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,496 recoveries and 80,217 negative tests in Wichita County.

30 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 32,146
  • Second dose - 23,180

The Health District has no deaths to report today. There are 11 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 12 new recoveries.

Total Hospitalizations = 8

Stable - 6

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

