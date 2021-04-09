Oscar is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a dog named Oscar who is in need of a forever home.
Oscar is about a year old and likes to play fetch and snuggle.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spaying and neutering at your veterinarian. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
