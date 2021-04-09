Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday is looking nice and warm. We will have a high of 87 with morning clouds. This afternoon the clouds will start to dissipate. A cold front is going to come in this evening. That is going to cause us to have cooler weather for tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, we will have a low of 44 with clear skies. Saturday, it is going to be colder. We will have a high of 74 with sunny skies. Warm conditions will be back on Sunday. Sunday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. However, another cold front arrives on Monday. We will drop down to 71 for the high on Monday. Rain chances return Tuesday. Another storm system will come into the area and bring rain chances for several consecutive days next week.