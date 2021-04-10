Chips Ahoy is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about Chips Ahoy.

Chips Ahoy is a loving lab-mix who makes friends with everybody he meets.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak to them.

The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

