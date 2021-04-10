City of WF responds to video showing interior condition of hotel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls responded Thursday to a YouTube video that showed the interior condition of the Holiday Inn.
The video was taken by a man who called himself “Nick” and was posted to a YouTube channel called Project BAD.
Wichita Falls officials released the following statement about the video:
The City of Wichita Falls is aware of a video circulating on social media of an individual who illegally trespassed and filmed the interior of the Hotel at the Falls.
- The individual stated that the City will be tearing the hotel down. This is false. The property is not owned by the City and there is not a demolition order on the structure. The property does have a lot of vandalism and cosmetic damage and major repairs have been recommended to the property owner. However, the structure does not currently meet the criteria for demolition. The property owner has been fined multiple times for various code violations at this location.
- As a reminder, according to the Texas Penal Code statute 30.05, entering onto a property without the effective consent of the owner is considered the offense of Criminal Trespass. The penalty is a Class B Misdemeanor which involves a punishment of up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine, or both. Please do not trespass!
News Channel 6 previously covered the hotel’s condition back in 2018. That story can be found here.
