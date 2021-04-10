Community Healthcare Center celebrates official grand opening of first school-based health center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From concept to treating patients, the Community Healthcare Center’s newest addition is ready to serve anyone, especially students at Zundy Elementary.
Students now have access to health care and it’s kept more kids in school.
“They automatically decrease absenteeism by 15 to 18 percent meaning we’ve got more kids that are able to be in school and pay attention. And if they are in school and paying attention, they’re going to get a better education. If they get a better education, they are going to become better contributing members of society downstream,” said Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare Center.
Building this clinic during the pandemic was no easy task.
Ralph Harvey, who has worked on this project since the beginning, is celebrating this accomplishment.
“It made it very difficult time to get staffed and get it going and I applaud the staff here for what they’ve been able to do,” said Ralph Harvey, who is the dedicated recipient of Community Healthcare Center at Zundy.
This clinic for the community was funded and supported by the community.
“Not paid for by the taxpayer but by the generosity of our community and that’s a great story in itself,” said Harvey.
The focus on kids makes this work with school-based health centers most fulfilling to Patterson.
“It’s a great community. It really is and it has long had and continues to have great people that are here,” said Patterson.
