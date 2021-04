WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a mild day in Texoma Saturday we will cool down to the upper 40′s tonight. As you are waking up tomorrow it will be in the low 50′s. By the afternoon temps get into the mid 80′s. Soak up the sun while you can because most of next week will have rain chances. Monday a cold front drops temps into 60′s and it looks to stay that way for the better part of the week.