MSU Texas offers vaccines to students, staff and community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University had its first two vaccination clinics this week after being on the state’s waiting list for months. However, Vinson Health Center staff say students have not been rolling in as quickly to get those shots as they had hoped.
“We’ve had more cases on campus of COVID-19 than we’ve been able to immunize students and we’ve got a ways to go before we catch up. That’s a bridge we’ve got to close,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at Midwestern State University.
Between the MSU Texas walk-in clinic on Thursday and the drive-thru clinic the Vinson Health Center staff held Friday, only 250 students and 100 community members have been vaccinated so far. According to clinic staff, those numbers don’t put a dent in the university’s current vaccine stockpile.
“The Texas National Guard has saved for us 2,000 doses that they’ll use in their clinics. We got allocated this week 1,000 doses and I just got notice we’re getting another 500 doses next Tuesday. So we’ve got our work cut out for us,” said Williamson.
After waiting for months to receive vaccines, the university is faced with yet another challenge of getting them into arms.
“I found out yesterday because the juniors in the program were talking about that they went and got vaccinated,” said Kelsey Chapman, Dental Hygienist student at MSU Teaxs.
Chapman and another student said they plan on getting their shots this month, especially if that means things around campus may finally get back to normal.
“There’s stuff that we aren’t able to do on campus, homecoming and stuff didn’t really happen for everyone,” said Chapman.
Between studying, homework and tests, vaccines may not be at the top of every students’ to-do lists.
“Put it around like in the library or where everyone’s going to see it, like right in front of them, like signs, maybe it’ll draw more attention to it,” said Leighton Reed, Dental Hygienist student at MSU Texas.
The university will have another drive-thru clinic on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also continue working with the Texas National Guard on Tuesdays and Thursdays for their in-person clinics throughout the entire month of April.
To find out how to register for the MSU Texas vaccines, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.