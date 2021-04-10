MSU Texas planning for in-person Fall 2021 semester

“All of this progress supports and informs our decisions for Fall 2021,” said James Johnston, MSU Texas Provost and co-chair for the University’s Return to Campus Task Force. “Our university will likely continue to follow some health and safety precautions as we monitor the state of COVID-19 and the vaccination rate in our communities. The pandemic is still with us and likely will be for some time, and we will be prepared to make adjustments as needed to keep our campus safe.”