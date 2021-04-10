Saturday marks 42nd anniversary of Terrible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saturday marks one of the darkest days in Wichita Falls’ history.
It was 42 years ago Saturday that a massive tornado tore through Wichita Falls.
For decades it was the most costly tornado to hit anywhere in the United States; it killed more than 40 people.
Despite it being more than 40 years ago, those who lived through it can tell you every detail like it was yesterday.
News Channel 6′s Mason Brighton will be taking a look back at that fateful day with a special report on Saturday during our 10 p.m. newscast
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.