People bring out their wheels for Ride and Seek at Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cyclists with bikes of all shapes and sizes took to Lake Wichita for Ride and Seek.
The combination of air in the tires and weather for a nice bike ride is what families like George Baker’s had in store Saturday afternoon.
“We came out for the scavenger hunt primarily and then walked up the mound with my grandson,” said George Baker, bicyclist.
Cyclist advocacy group, Bike Wichita Falls, set up multiple activities for people to bring their bikes, skates, and scooters.
The scavenger hunt was on a scenic trail with a mural, all of which was looking over the lake.
“We’re just trying to highlight different parts of Wichita Falls while riding your bike and really engage families,” said Becky Raeke, co-chair for Bike Wichita Falls.
“It was a lot of fun and had interesting tidbits both about the park and about some nature that’s in the area and about Wichita Falls,” said Baker.
As someone who rides a bike as regularly as possible, Baker looks forward to going on more bike rides while he’s in town visiting family.
To learn more about Bike Wichita Falls, visit their Facebook page.
