Agencies celebrate dispatchers for National Telecommunicators Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Telecommunicators are the ears on the other end of the line and help save lives every day.
The agencies dispatchers work with know how vital they are to helping the community in emergencies.
“They’re a part of our family because they’re right there with us. They may not be out in the field but they’re listening too on the radio and so that is being felt by them as well,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, public information officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
“We don’t see what’s going on. We don’t ever know the outcome of all of the calls we go on but just being part of it it’s very fulfilling for us. We are very happy to be where we are,” said Diana Patterson, dispatcher with Archer County Sheriff’s Office.
All week long, people are doing something to show dispatchers they are appreciated for their dedicated work.
“Not only are we hearing calls for individuals over the radio but we see what’s up on the screen and being taken care of. And so we realize how busy it is there,” said Sgt. Eipper.
For Patterson, she’s fulfilling her dreams by being a telecommunicator.
“Every day is different. We could have in here where we have all hands on deck helping with calls or it could be a day like today where there’s not too much going on,” said Patterson.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire dispatchers.
For more information on applying, click here.
