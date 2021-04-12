BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the “Secure Your ID” Day coming up this Saturday.
The drive-thru event will be hosted at the Better Business Bureau office on Kemp from 9 a.m. to noon.
Residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of personal documents for the BBB to shred; parking will not be available and the BBB asks that no one get out of their cars.
The purpose of events like these is to help residents guard against identity theft.
The BBB has put together a list of tips to help protect yourself against identity theft:
- Always shred any documents that have sensitive information
- Review your bank account and credit card statements regularly to look for unfamiliar charges
- Know when your bills are due
- Secure personal documents at home and make sure they are not out in plain sight
- Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts for free by clicking here
For more information on identity theft and how to protect yourself, click here.
