City of WF starting Citizens Academy program in May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls is starting a new program to give residents an inside look at the city’s government.
The Wichita Falls Citizens Academy is a series of classes, tours and other activities that will inform attendees about city council roles, public works and community development.
Classes start May 11 and will be on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. They’ll consist of class and activity settings.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and anyone interested can apply by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.