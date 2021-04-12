City of WF starting Citizens Academy program in May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls is starting a new program to give residents an inside look at the city’s government.

The Wichita Falls Citizens Academy is a series of classes, tours and other activities that will inform attendees about city council roles, public works and community development.

Classes start May 11 and will be on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. They’ll consist of class and activity settings.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and anyone interested can apply by clicking here.

