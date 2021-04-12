Kell West Regional Hospital schedules leftover doses of vaccines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From around the world on medical mission trips to giving the COVID-19 vaccine to parishioners, Kell West Regional Hospital and Evangel Church partnered again for an opportunity with a clinic.
“What’s being accomplished in our county is getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Dr. Jerry Myers, CEO and medical director of Kell West Regional Hospital.
The hospital usually administers all of their vaccine allocation earlier in the week but had remaining doses this time.
Anyone over the age of 18 could register and Evangel Church signed up some people, including their leaders.
“We’re just getting families that are interested that haven’t been vaccinated yet to come get vaccinated so we can take out this virus,” said Kile Bateman, senior pastor of Evangel Church.
Right now, Kell West Regional Hospital has enough Johnson & Johnson vaccine to schedule people over the next couple of days.
They do take walk-ups, but it’s preferred people register online or call.
“We anticipate probably 150 to 200 today from what we’re seeing so far but we’ll just see how it goes,” said Dr. Myers.
An outreach minded hospital is what Pastor Kile says he’s thankful for and proud to partner with.
“We’ve seen them in action. They don’t just talk a good fight, they fight the good fight,” said Pastor Kile.
You can register for the clinic here.
